Polizzi CP, Sistad RE, Livingston NA, Brief D, Litwack S, Roy M, Solhan M, Rosenbloom D, Keane TM. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37796630
OBJECTIVE: Alcohol-related problems (e.g., physical, interpersonal, intrapersonal, impulse control, social responsibility) can impact PTSD symptoms during treatment. Evidence-based online self-help tools exist to target alcohol use and related problems and co-occurring PTSD symptoms. It is unknown to what degree individuals with varying alcohol-related problems respond differently to web-based interventions for hazardous alcohol use and PTSD. The current study evaluated specific alcohol-related problems as potential moderators of PTSD symptom changes during the VetChange online intervention while controlling for average daily alcohol use, gender, race, and age.
Language: en
PTSD; veterans; alcohol-related problems; AUD; web-based intervention