Ciottone G, Salio F. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers. 2023; 9(1): e53.
37798275
Abstract
Historically, the health-care response to natural disasters has been reactive, with responders rushing to the scene using deployable assets to treat those affected. The global community must increase efforts to complement this approach with proactive preparedness and readiness strategies designed to enhance disaster health-care capacity at a local level.
