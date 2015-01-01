Abstract

Historically, the health-care response to natural disasters has been reactive, with responders rushing to the scene using deployable assets to treat those affected. The global community must increase efforts to complement this approach with proactive preparedness and readiness strategies designed to enhance disaster health-care capacity at a local level.



Natural disasters cause "serious disruptions to the functioning of a community that exceed its capacity to cope using its own resources" (The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies...

