Abstract

In the European Union, a rate of 11.9 cases per 100,000 was estimated in 2019.In Spain, suicide is the leading cause of external death. Social crises can have an impact on suicide rates. We analyzed changes in suicide mortality trends in Spain following the COVID-19 pandemic. We used statistical data from the National Institute of Statistics of Spain (1998-2021). We calculated age-specific rates, age and sex-adjusted rates, and analyzed trends and changes using joinpoint-regression models. Rates decrease in both sexes at the ages of 65 and older. In women, they increase in the ages of 1-29 years and 45-59 years. In men, they decrease in the ages of 15-39 years. Among women, age-adjusted rates remained stable between 1998 and 2021, with a non-significant annual decrease of 0.4 %. Among men, there was a significant annual decrease of 0.7 %. The years 2020 and 2021 had 8 % higher mortality compared to the two years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Suicide mortality in Spain slightly decreased among men and remained stable among women between 1998 and 2021, but there seems to be an increase following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Language: en