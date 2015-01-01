Abstract

BACKGROUND: A history of attempted suicide is the most significant predictor of suicidal death. Several brief interventions aimed at tertiary suicide prevention have been investigated in clinical trials. However, suicide attempt survivors' experiences of such interventions have rarely been reported.



OBJECTIVE: To explore how suicide attempt survivors perceive the impact of the Attempted Suicide Short Intervention Program (ASSIP).



METHOD: We interviewed 14 Finnish adults who had received ASSIP as an adjunct to treatment as usual. Semi-structured interviews took place 4-10 weeks after the last ASSIP session. A conventional content analysis of the interview data is presented.



RESULTS: Three core categories depicting ASSIP's perceived impact were identified. The core category life-affirming change comprised subcategories of feeling better, thinking differently, acting differently, and having new resources. The core category collateral effects comprised difficult feelings and cognitive overload. The core category incompleteness of change comprised lack of desired change, gains as incomplete, need for sustenance, and unrealized potential.



CONCLUSION: Clients perceived ASSIP as effectively facilitating life-affirming change but agreed that further support was necessary to retain and build on these gains. Identified needs for improvement included more predictable post-ASSIP service paths and more support for involving affected loved ones.

