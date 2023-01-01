|
Citation
|
Shen J, Carmichael A, Clinton AJ. Rehabil. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37796578
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: Acquired brain injury (ABI) is a leading cause of disability in children and adolescents. Implicit biases within pediatric ABI healthcare settings may exert negative effects on clinical interactions and medical decision-making processes. This study aimed to conduct a scoping review of current research that examines the potential impact of implicit biases in such healthcare settings for children with ABI. RESEARCH METHOD/DESIGN: Following PRISMA-ScR guidelines, a search among five databases (CINAHL, Cochrane CENTRAL, PubMed, PsycArticles, and PsycInfo) was conducted, followed by abstract/full-text screening and data extraction. Main characteristics of the included studies, including research design, relevance to implicit biases, and public health impact were synthesized. The risk of bias of included studies was assessed.
Language: en