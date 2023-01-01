Abstract

PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: Acquired brain injury (ABI) is a leading cause of disability in children and adolescents. Implicit biases within pediatric ABI healthcare settings may exert negative effects on clinical interactions and medical decision-making processes. This study aimed to conduct a scoping review of current research that examines the potential impact of implicit biases in such healthcare settings for children with ABI. RESEARCH METHOD/DESIGN: Following PRISMA-ScR guidelines, a search among five databases (CINAHL, Cochrane CENTRAL, PubMed, PsycArticles, and PsycInfo) was conducted, followed by abstract/full-text screening and data extraction. Main characteristics of the included studies, including research design, relevance to implicit biases, and public health impact were synthesized. The risk of bias of included studies was assessed.



RESULTS: Out of the 203 articles returned from the literature search, a total of three studies met the inclusion criteria for the present review. All studies examined the relevance of racial/ethnic biases for evaluating abusive head trauma or nonaccidental trauma. The included studies had an overall unclear to low risk of biases.



CONCLUSIONS/IMPLICATIONS: This scoping review identified scarce but emerging evidence of the presence and detrimental impact of potential implicit biases on the access and quality of care received by children with ABI. More research is needed to examine the causes, process mechanisms, and consequences of implicit biases in pediatric ABI healthcare settings. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en