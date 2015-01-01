|
Nilsbakken IMW, Cuevas-Østrem M, Wisborg T, Sollid S, Jeppesen E. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2023; 31(1): e53.
(Copyright © 2023, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37798724
BACKGROUND: Norway has a diverse population pattern and often long transport distances from injury sites to hospitals. Also, previous studies have found an increased risk of trauma-related mortality in remote areas in Norway. Studies on urban vs. remote differences on trauma outcomes from other countries are sparse and they report conflicting results.The aim of the present study was to investigate differences in prehospital time intervals in urban and remote areas in Norway and assess how prehospital time and urban vs. remote settings were associated with mortality in the Norwegian trauma population.
Language: en
Epidemiology; Trauma; Emergency medicine; Prehospital care; Quality of healthcare; Trauma registries