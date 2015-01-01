Abstract

Informal care can exert adverse effects on the mental health of young people. Bullying victimisation is an important determinant of mental disorders. Young carers are at elevated risk of bullying. We quantify the mental health effects of informal care among Australian adolescents and the extent to which these effects are transmitted through school bullying. We used data from the Longitudinal Study of Australian Children. Participants were classified as non-carers, light carers (caring for < 10 h/week) and moderate-to-heavy carers (caring for 10 + h/week). Mental health was measured using the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale (K10). Using a counterfactual approach to mediation analysis, total effects (TE) of informal care on mental health were decomposed into natural direct effects (NDE-mental health effects not transmitted through school bullying) and natural indirect effects (NIE-mental health effects transmitted through school bullying). The TE of informal caring was 0.71 (95%CI - 0.03, 1.49) for light carers and 1.72 (95%CI 0.45, 3.02) for moderate-to-heavy carers. While school bullying explained 27% of the TE among moderate-to-heavy carers (NIE: 0.46; 95%CI 0.12, 0.91) there was weak evidence of mediation for light carers. Our findings indicate that the mental health effects of moderate-to-heavy caregiving can be reduced by school bullying interventions.

Language: en