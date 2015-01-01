Abstract

The health of older populations in the Southeastern U.S. receives threats from recurrent tropical cyclones and extreme heat, which may exacerbate the mortality caused by heart diseases and strokes. Such threats can escalate when these extremes form compound disasters, which may be more frequent under climate change. However, a paucity of empirical evidence exists concerning the health threats of compound disasters, and anticipations regarding the health risks of older populations under future compound disaster scenarios are lacking. Focusing on Florida, which has 67 counties and the second-largest proportion of older populations among U.S. states, we calibrate Poisson regression models to explore older populations' mortality caused by heart diseases and strokes under single and compound disasters. The models are utilized to estimate the mortality across future disaster scenarios, the changing climate, and the growing population. We identify that under multiple hurricanes or heat, current-month hurricanes or heat can affect mortality more heavily than previous-month hurricanes or heat. Under future scenarios, co-occurring hurricanes and extreme heat can exacerbate the mortality more severely than other disaster scenarios. The same types of compound disasters can coincide with an average of 20.5% higher mortality under RCP8.5-SSP5 than under RCP4.5-SSP2. We assess older populations' future health risks, alerting health agencies to enhance preparedness for future "worst-case" scenarios of compound disasters and proactively adapt to climate change.

