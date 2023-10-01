Abstract

PURPOSE: To date not much is known about the differences, if any, between patients with functional seizures (FS) from different socioeconomic backgrounds. We sought to compare the psychological stress and trauma profiles of patients with FS from a private and public hospital in Cape Town, South Africa.



METHODS: Only video-electroencephalography-confirmed patients with FS were eligible for the study. In this retrospective case-control study we collected data on self-reported demographic and psychological stressor/trauma variables using digital patient records starting with the earliest available digital patient record for each hospital.



RESULTS: A total of 321 patients from a private hospital and 68 patients from a public hospital were included in the study. Most factors showed no significant differences. However, public hospital patients had higher odds of being older (p = 0.002), almost nine times the odds of reporting physical violence by an intimate partner (aOR = 8.65, 95% CI [1.70, 44.08]), more than eight times the odds of reporting psychological stress in the form of death and/or sickness in the family (aOR = 8.56, 95% CI [1.81, 40.41]) and almost three times the odds for other general psychosocial stressors (aOR = 2.82, 95% CI [1.08, 7.42]) compared to those attending the private hospital. They also had half the odds of being female compared to the private hospital patients (aOR = 0.47, 95% CI [0.23, 0.95]) and 93% fewer odds of reporting coming from an abusive home (aOR = 0.07, 95% CI [0.01, 0.52]).



CONCLUSION: History and psychological trauma and stressor profiles showed many similarities between the public and private hospital groups; however, some differences were noted and could benefit further exploration and consideration in therapeutic and diagnostic contexts.

