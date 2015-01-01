|
Nagornov MN, Leonova EN, Vlasyuk IV, Lomakin YV, Sheptulin DA. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2023; 66(5): 56-58.
Смертельное ранение шеи при выполнении монтажных работ с использованием угловой шлифовальной машины
37796463
A fatal accident using an angle grinder is presented. During the forensic medical examination of the corpse, a soft tissue wound of the neck was found, localized in the region of its anterior and right lateral surfaces, with damage to the common carotid artery, internal jugular vein, sternocleidomastoid and sternothyroid muscles, thyroid lobe, incomplete transection of the trachea and esophagus caused by the rotating disc of an angle grinder. This observation supplements the existing ideas about injuries caused by power tools, as well as the possibility of reconstructing an event based on a comprehensive assessment of data from the scene.
Language: ru
accident; angle grinder; arterial spurting pattern; bloodstain patterns; reconstruction of the event