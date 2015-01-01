Abstract

A fatal accident using an angle grinder is presented. During the forensic medical examination of the corpse, a soft tissue wound of the neck was found, localized in the region of its anterior and right lateral surfaces, with damage to the common carotid artery, internal jugular vein, sternocleidomastoid and sternothyroid muscles, thyroid lobe, incomplete transection of the trachea and esophagus caused by the rotating disc of an angle grinder. This observation supplements the existing ideas about injuries caused by power tools, as well as the possibility of reconstructing an event based on a comprehensive assessment of data from the scene.



===



Представлен несчастный случай со смертельным исходом при использовании угловой шлифовальной машины. При судебно-медицинском исследовании трупа обнаружена рана мягких тканей шеи, локализованная в области ее передней и правой боковой поверхностей, с повреждением общей сонной артерии, внутренней яремной вены, грудино-ключично-сосцевидной и грудино-щитовидной мышц, доли щитовидной железы, неполным пересечением трахеи и пищевода, причиненная вращающимся диском угловой шлифовальной машины. Это наблюдение дополняет имеющиеся представления о травмах, причиняемых электроинструментами, а также о возможности реконструкции события по комплексной оценке данных с места происшествия.

Language: ru