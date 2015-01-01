Abstract

Was to conduct the analysis of patient's clinical observation with acute dinitrophenol poisoning, admitted to a toxicological department of CCH №6 of Izhevsk, Udmurt Republic in 2021 yr. In this clinical case report, a 19 years old girl, who took 20 tablets of dinitrophenol, illegally obtained in online-shop, died. The fatal outcome was realized by the uncoupling of oxidative phosphorylation mechanism and cellular respiration, which in its turn led to serious dystrophic changes in all organs and tissues. Disorders of hemodynamics and blood rheological properties dominated in poisoning pathogenesis, led to congestion, stasis in microcirculatory vessels, hyperpermeability with multiple perivascular hemorrhages in organs, occurrence of piecemeal necrosis in kidneys and liver, nephrosis and nonspecific reactive hepatitis. Production ATP from ADP becomes impossible in these conditions, and respiratory energy chain completely disappears as heat, that explains the heat-increasing and fat-burning effects of dinitrophenol.



Работы -- проведение анализа клинического наблюдения пациентки с острым отравлением динитрофенолом, поступившей в токсикологическое отделение БУЗ УР ГКБ №6 Ижевска Удмуртской Республики в 2021 г. В данном клиническом случае наступил летальный исход у 19-летней девушки, принявшей с целью похудения 20 таблеток динитрофенола, незаконно приобретенного в интернет-магазине. Смертельный сценарий реализовался через механизм разобщения окислительного фосфорилирования и клеточного дыхания, который, в свою очередь, привел к серьезным дистрофическим изменениям во всех органах и тканях. В патогенезе отравления превалировали нарушения гемодинамики и реологических свойств крови, приведшие к венозному полнокровию, стазам в сосудах микроциркуляторного русла, повышенной проницаемости сосудистых стенок с множественными периваскулярными геморрагиями в органах, развитием мелкоочаговых некрозов в почках и печени, нефроза, неспецифического реактивного гепатита. В этих условиях производство АТФ из АДФ становится невозможным, а энергия дыхательной цепи полностью исчезает в виде тепла, это и объясняет жароповышающий и жиросжигающий эффекты динитрофенола.

