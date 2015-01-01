Abstract

The objective of the present study was to answer the question, "What are the factors associated with the prevalence of depressive symptoms in community health agents". This cross-sectional, quantitative, and analytical study used a Patient Health Questionnaire - 9 to check the depressive symptoms and a questionnaire on the socio-demographic and occupational conditions. A Poisson multiple regression with robust variance was performed, considering a significance level of 5% (p <.05). Six hundred seventy-three community health agents participated in the study. The depressive symptoms prevalence was 19.0% (N = 128). There was an association with females (RP:1.09; IC:1.03-1.05), working time as a community health agent over six years (RP:1.12; IC:1.06-1.17), job dissatisfaction (RP:1.13; IC:1.07-1.19) and the variable being religious (RP:.90; IC:.84-.97) as a protection factor. There was high depressive symptoms prevalence among the community health agents associated with socio-demographic factors.

Language: pt