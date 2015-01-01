Abstract

This study thoroughly examines the impact of machismo portrayals in Pakistani cinema on young people, emphasizing the importance of considering gender. It looks not only at how often these portrayals appear but also how they reinforce specific ideas about masculinity and femininity. The study also explores how the machismo image has changed from rural to urban settings and how this relates to gender roles. It's important to note that violence is often associated with this image, and the research investigates how this influences how people think about their own gender identity and contributes to harmful stereotypes. Additionally, the study evaluates whether these cinematic portrayals align with or challenge changing gender roles, women's empowerment, and the broader conversation about gender equality in Pakistan today. Overall, this research provides insight into how machismo images in cinema affect the experiences and expectations of young men and women in Pakistan from a gender perspective.

