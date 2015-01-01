Abstract

This study delves into the factors driving radicalization among Pakistani females, shedding light on the sources and elements of their radicalization. Additionally, it examines the recent historical context of sectarian teachings targeting women in Pakistan. Employing a qualitative research design, this investigation employs both descriptive and analytical approaches. Through discourse analysis of the data, we provide compelling evidence of the looming threat of religious radicalization in Pakistan. This threat emanates from socially endorsed beliefs, narratives, and popular religious slogans. Notably, extremist elements have adeptly exploited the religious sentiments of Pakistani women to advance their agendas, resulting in a significant portion of the vulnerable population becoming radicalized. This study also identifies several religious groups actively promoting radical views to garner public support. In conclusion, this article critically assesses the statements made by far-right religious parties, highlighting potential shortcomings, and proposes a pragmatic approach to eradicating radicalization among Pakistani females.

