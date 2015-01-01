Abstract

The documentation of psychological trauma is obviously a challenge to clinicians while they are diving deep into remote events related to their clients or patients. The potential role of psychological trauma in the early developmental stages, and even the existence of adverse childhood experiences, is important to prove, yet it is difficult to do so. A diverse range of methods have been applied, all of which presumably benchmark a big therapeutic step; however, these enthusiastic methods frequently do not last for long. While hypnosis supporters, Freudian and Neo-Freudian disciples can be acute enough to enhance and uncover suppressed memories, modern psychiatry relies mostly on diversely structured interviews. Functional magnetic resonance and its related subtleties might help, but the questions that remain unanswered are numerous and confusing. Connecting early experiences with long-term memory while identifying psychological trauma its importance for the individual's growth trajectory; thus, it remains an intriguing issue.

Key Words: Psychological trauma, Adverse childhood experiences, Post-traumatic stress disorder, Self-reporting, Hypnosis, Magnetic resonance imaging





Vyshka G, Elezi F, Mana T. Importance of methodological considerations in documenting psychological trauma. World J Methodol 2023; 13(4): 166-169 [PMID: 37771868 DOI: 10.5662/wjm.v13.i4.166]

