Abstract

All students deserve an affirming, empowering education, but many Black and Latinx students in United States' schools experience a deficit-focused education. In response, teacher educators have called for culturally responsive teaching (CRT), but we know little about how school districts take on CRT. In this case study, we used cultural-historical activity theory to unpack one district's CRT certification program. We found that the district's professional development (PD) mirrored many best practices in PD, but the district substantively modified CRT, focusing on test scores, not empowerment. We conclude by discussing the strengths and challenges of the district's PD program, with implications for educators and policy makers seeking to implement CRT.

