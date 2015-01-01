SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Thomas CA, Sebastian R. Int. J. Educ. Res. Open 2023; 4: e100235.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijedro.2023.100235

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

All students deserve an affirming, empowering education, but many Black and Latinx students in United States' schools experience a deficit-focused education. In response, teacher educators have called for culturally responsive teaching (CRT), but we know little about how school districts take on CRT. In this case study, we used cultural-historical activity theory to unpack one district's CRT certification program. We found that the district's professional development (PD) mirrored many best practices in PD, but the district substantively modified CRT, focusing on test scores, not empowerment. We conclude by discussing the strengths and challenges of the district's PD program, with implications for educators and policy makers seeking to implement CRT.


Language: en

Keywords

Case study; Cultural-historical activity theory; Culturally responsive teaching; Elementary education; In-service teachers; Professional development

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print