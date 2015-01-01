Abstract

In this study, a teacher training program for childcare providers focusing on case studies to reduce inappropriate childcare practices. The target population was childcare providers at all local childcare centers in a Japanese city, and the program consisted of six 90-minute sessions for each participant. Questionnaires regarding the protection of children's rights were administered before and after the program. Fifteen participants who completed the questionnaires entirely were included in the analysis. Improvement was observed in such items as "No coercive involvement or threatening language" and "Not engaging in activities that do not take into account each child's upbringing and family environment." By communicating specific childcare skills utilizing knowledge of behavioral theory and psychology during case study reflections, reciprocal learning among childcare providers and between childcare providers and professionals took place, and the knowledge and skills became firmly established.

Language: en