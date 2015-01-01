Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to identify problems that affect the empowerment of fisherwomen and to analyze the role of stakeholders in the process of empowering fisherwomen.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This study was a case study on 115 fisherwomen in the coastal areas of Pacitan Regency, East Java, Indonesia. The method used in this study was sequential mixed method using analytical hierarchy process analysis tool and qualitative using phenomenology by using a series of interviews with the participants.



FINDINGS The results show that the community empowerment process is influenced by three main factors, namely, internal, external and institutional, where each of these factors is divided into four factors. Another result obtained is that the government has an important role in empowerment which is indicated by the level of trust of fisherwomen to the government. The findings can be used as alternative guidelines to alleviate poverty of fisherwomen in coastal zones in Indonesia.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The formulation of an integrated fisheries system model in community empowerment innovation in coastal areas that involves all stakeholders from the government, academia, community, business and media was proposed in this study.

