Abstract

BACKGROUND: Analysis on the burden of specific types of road injuries (RIs) in the previous Global burden of disease (GBD) studies is lacking. The present work aimed to analyze the burden of three common RIs using the updated data of the GBD 2019, which would inform policy-making.



METHODS: Data on cyclist road injuries (CRIs), motorcyclist road injuries (MRIs), and motor vehicle road injuries (MVRIs) were extracted from the GBD 2019. Trends of age-standardized rate (ASR) were predicted using estimated annual percentage change (EAPC) from 1990 to 2019.



RESULTS: Over the past three decades, the global incident ASRs of CRIs and MRIs presented increasing trends, but that of MVRIs declined slightly. However, trends of death and disability adjusted life years (DALYs) caused by three common RIs decreased in most regions and countries. Particularly, trends in ASRs of years of life lost (YLLs) cuased by RIs decreased more pronouncedly than that of years of life lived with disability (YLDs). The burden of three common RIs showed significant social and demographic characteristics. Low-middle and middle socio-demographic index (SDI) areas had a heavy burden of RIs, particularly CRIs and MRIs. However, the high SDI area undertook a relatively low burden, and presented more pronounced downward trends in death and DALYs.



CONCLUSIONS: The burden and changing trends of three common RIs were geographically heterogeneous. The findings highlighted that increasing incident trends of RIs needed more cost-effective measures of prevention and intervention.

