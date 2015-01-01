|
Citation
|
Fordham H, Greville H, Moran M, Waters D, Thompson SC. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Public Health 2023; 47(5): e100089.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Public Health Association of Australia, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37801858
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To illuminate the enablers and challenges of implementing a communication strategy designed to support Community, Respect, Equality (CRE) and a family and domestic violence (FDV) primary prevention plan in a regional Western Australian town.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
primary prevention; family and domestic violence; gender equality; strategic communication