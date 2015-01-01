SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Damien S, Emanuelle R, Marie-Claude O, Seguin P, Jordan N. Behav. Brain Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.bbr.2023.114699

37802390

Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDWS) are automation that warn drivers in case of immediate lane departure. While LDWS are associated with increased road safety, little is known about the neural aspects of the cooperation between an LDWS and the driver behind the wheel. The present study addresses this issue by combining fMRI and driving simulation for experienced and novice drivers. The results reveal brain areas activated immediately after warning: it involves areas linked to the alertness network (midbrain, thalamus, anterior cingulate cortex), to motor actions and planning (motor and premotor cortexes; BA4/6 -cerebellum) and to attentional redirection (superior frontal cortex; BA10). There were no differences between experienced and novice drivers in this network of cerebral areas. However, prior driving experience mediates the number of lane departures. The results allow for refining a model of cooperation proposed earlier in the literature, by adding a cerebral dimension.


car driving; fMRI; Human-machine cooperation; lane departure warning; neuroergonomics

