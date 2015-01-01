Abstract

Psychosis in Parkinson's disease (PD) can have a hugely detrimental effect on patient outcomes and quality of life. It can be a feature of PD itself, or can be exacerbated by the very pharmacological agents that are prescribed to treat the motor symptoms of the disease. The treatment of psychosis in PD is often complex, with clinicians having to balance the debilitating physical symptoms of PD against the risk of exacerbating the psychosis. We describe the case of an octogenarian who presented with violence motivated by delusional jealousy in the context of PD, who was treated in a specialist psychiatric inpatient environment.

