Mayorga NA, Brooks JR, Walker RL, Garey L, Cardoso JB, Garza M, Ochoa-Perez M, Lemaire C, Viana A, Zvolensky MJ. Cognit. Ther. Res. 2022; 46(1): 31-42.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37800123
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Mexican Americans represent the largest subpopulation among Latinx persons and experience numerous health inequalities for psychological symptoms and behavioral health problems. First generation Mexican Americans are particularly vulnerable to such disparities and past work suggests that the experience of acculturative stress may play a vital role in terms of mental and physical health problems among this population. The current study sought to bridge past work on acculturative stress among first-generation Mexican Americans by exploring the role of anxiety sensitivity (AS; fear of the negative consequences of internal sensations) as a potential mediational factor in terms of psychological and behavioral health problems among this group.
Depression; Anxiety; Pain; Acculturative stress; Anxiety sensitivity; First generation; Health disparity; Latinx Persons; Mexican Americans