Cánovas Pallarés JM, Ruiz-Hernández JA, Galián-Muñoz I, Beteta Fernández D, Pardo Ríos M, Llor-Esteban B. Emergencias 2023; 35(5): 353-358.
(Copyright © 2023, SEMES - Sociedad Española de Medicina de Urgencias y Emergencias)
unavailable
37801417
OBJECTIVES: Workplace violence of any type is influenced by multiple factors and leads to physiological, psychological, social, and organizational change. Emergency and other urgent care settings have assault rates up to 5-fold higher than other health care settings. This study aimed to analyze the consequences of physical and nonphysical violence on health care and support personnel in hospital emergency departments. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Cross-sectional descriptive analysis of responses to a 121-item survey of 584 health care and support workers in 12 Spanish hospital emergency departments. We analyzed the magnitude of the problem with a two-step self-clustering method and then assessed the associations between variables and workplace violence.
Language: en
Agresión.; Assaultive behavior.; Health personnel.; Health support personnel.; Hospital emergency department.; Patient violence.; Profesionales no sanitarios.; Profesionales sanitarios.; Urgencias Hospitalarias.; Violencia de usuarios.; Violencia laboral.; Workplace violence.