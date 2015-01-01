Abstract

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most prevalent sustained arrhythmia managed in emergency departments, and the already high prevalence of this arrhythmia is increasing in Spain. This serious condition associated with increased mortality and morbidity has a negative impact on patient quality of life and the functioning of the health care system. The management of AF requires consideration of diverse clinical variables and a large number of possible therapeutic approaches, justifying action plans to coordinate the work of several medical specialties in the interest of providing appropriate care and optimizing resources. This consensus statement brings together recommendations for emergency department management of AF based on available evidence adapted to special circumstances. The statement was drafted by a multidisciplinary team of specialists from the Spanish Society of Emergency Medicine (SEMES), the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC), and the Spanish Society of Thrombosis and Hemostasis (SETH). Strategies for stroke prophylaxis, measures to bring heart rate and heart rhythm under control, and related diagnostic and logistic issues are discussed in detail.

Language: en