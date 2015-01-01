Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the last few decades, suicide rates have decreased in most European countries. However, periodic changes in risk by occupational class have not been studied as much in detail.



METHODS: Representative cohorts of Finnish working-age men were followed for nine years on suicide mortality starting from five different census years (1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010). Each cohort included between 300 970 and 332 318 men. Cox regression modelling was used to estimate hazard ratios by census year, occupational class and their interactions. Further models adjusted for age and its interactions with census year and occupational class.



RESULTS: The risk of male suicide has more than halved between 1991 and 2019. The relative hazard ratio of suicide in manual workers compared to managers and professionals was around 1.6 to 1.8 times higher. The period when the suicide risk started to decline differed by occupational class: a significant decrease compared to 1970s' levels was seen for managers and professionals already in the 1990s and for lower non-manual employees around 10 years later (in the 2000s). Manual workers only reached the 1970s suicide risk of managers and professionals in the 2000s and 2010s.



CONCLUSION: A delayed reduction of suicide rates among lower occupational classes suggests that the impact of social changes can occur at different speed in different population groups.

Language: en