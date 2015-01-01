|
Brunelli L, Scarpis E, Lo Presti T, Fiorillo F, Campanella F, Zuliani P, Farneti F, Croci E, Pellizzari B, Cocconi R, Arnoldo L. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1264301.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
37799152
BACKGROUND: The phenomenon violence against health professionals has received increasing attention in recent years because of its frequency and significant impact on victims' mental health and disruption of health services. Despite this attention, little is known about the incidence of workplace violence in the highly politicized immunization services. Therefore, we decided to examine the prevalence of workplace violence in the COVID-19 immunization campaign, the risk and protective factors, and the impact on victims' mental health.
violence; COVID-19 vaccination; health professionals; impact; workplace violence (WPV)