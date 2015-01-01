Abstract

Trauma is increasingly understood to shape a range of alcohol and other drug (AOD)-related problems, including addiction, relapse, mental illness and overdose. However, the merits of understanding AOD-related problems as the effect of trauma are uncertain with the nature and implications of such linkages requiring closer scrutiny. Where trauma is linked to AOD-related problems, this relationship is typically treated as self-evident, obscuring the uncertainties in knowledge surrounding the notion of trauma itself. Informed by insights from critical drugs and trauma scholarship that challenge deterministic notions of AOD 'problems' and trauma, this essay identifies key issues for social research in this area that warrant further consideration. We argue that there is a pressing need to acknowledge variation and diversity in the relationship between trauma and AOD-related problems, and the gendered and sexual dynamics shaping the expansion of the trauma paradigm. We then outline how critical Indigenist interdisciplinary work can inform culturally specific knowledge on trauma and AOD-related problems, and also suggest targeted research on the delivery and experience of trauma-informed approaches in the AOD context. To this end, we present several recommendations for a social research agenda underpinned by critical, qualitative research into how people experience and manage trauma and AOD-related problems in their everyday lives.

