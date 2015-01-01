SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fomiatti R, Pienaar K, Savic M, Keane H, Treloar C. Int. J. Drug Policy 2023; 121: e104198.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.drugpo.2023.104198

PMID

37801912

Abstract

Trauma is increasingly understood to shape a range of alcohol and other drug (AOD)-related problems, including addiction, relapse, mental illness and overdose. However, the merits of understanding AOD-related problems as the effect of trauma are uncertain with the nature and implications of such linkages requiring closer scrutiny. Where trauma is linked to AOD-related problems, this relationship is typically treated as self-evident, obscuring the uncertainties in knowledge surrounding the notion of trauma itself. Informed by insights from critical drugs and trauma scholarship that challenge deterministic notions of AOD 'problems' and trauma, this essay identifies key issues for social research in this area that warrant further consideration. We argue that there is a pressing need to acknowledge variation and diversity in the relationship between trauma and AOD-related problems, and the gendered and sexual dynamics shaping the expansion of the trauma paradigm. We then outline how critical Indigenist interdisciplinary work can inform culturally specific knowledge on trauma and AOD-related problems, and also suggest targeted research on the delivery and experience of trauma-informed approaches in the AOD context. To this end, we present several recommendations for a social research agenda underpinned by critical, qualitative research into how people experience and manage trauma and AOD-related problems in their everyday lives.


Language: en

Keywords

Trauma; Qualitative research; Alcohol and other drugs; Gender and sexuality; Trauma-informed treatment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print