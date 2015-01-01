Abstract

Adolescent self-harm or suicide are emotionally difficult for parents, thus also parents need help. This qualitative descriptive study aimed to produce knowledge on the experiences of help received by Finnish parents (n = 23) whose adolescent is harming themselves or has died by suicide. The parents received diverse help for themselves, and for their self-harming adolescent or the deceased adolescent's sibling. Parents described negative experiences, but also factors that promoted their experience of help. There are many barriers to help related to the parents themselves, the adolescent, or to the social support system. Professional help should be easier to obtain and be based on the parents' individual expectations.

Language: en