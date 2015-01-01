|
Citation
|
Leonard SJ, McGrew SJ, Lebeaut A, Vujanovic AA. J. Dual Diagn. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37802496
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Heightened rates of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and alcohol use have been documented among firefighters. Emotion regulation difficulties (ERD) are clinically relevant to both PTSD and alcohol use. Few studies have examined the role of ERD in the association of PTSD symptoms with alcohol use severity and alcohol use motives among firefighters. Thus, the present investigation examined the indirect effect of PTSD symptom severity on alcohol use severity and alcohol use motives through ERD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; PTSD; Alcohol use; emotion regulation; firefighters; first responders