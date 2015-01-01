|
Butsch C, Beckers LM, Nilson E, Frassl M, Brennholt N, Kwiatkowski R, Söder M. J. Health Monit. 2023; 8(Suppl 4): 33-56.
37799532
BACKGROUND: Extreme weather events represent one of the most tangible impacts of anthropogenic climate change. They have increased in number and severity and a further increase is expected. This is accompanied by direct and indirect negative consequences for human health.
CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION; DROUGHTS; FIRES; FLOODS; STORMS; VULNERABILITY