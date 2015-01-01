|
Citation
|
Winklmayr C, Matthies-Wiesler F, Muthers S, Buchien S, Kuch B, An der Heiden M, Mücke HG. J. Health Monit. 2023; 8(Suppl 4): 3-32.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Robert Koch-Institut)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37799534
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Climate change has already led to a significant temperature increase in Germany. The average temperature in the past decade was approximately 2°C above the pre-industrial level and eight of the ten hottest summers since the beginning of systematic weather records in 1881 were recorded in the last 30 years.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
MORTALITY; VULNERABILITY; HEALTH PROTECTION; HEAT EVENTS; HEAT-HEALTH ACTION PLAN; MORBIDITY; PREVENTION