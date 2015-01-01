Abstract

Research has documented high rates of exposure to violence in urban African American adolescents together with their negative effects on psychosocial adjustment. Coping with violence exposure may be facilitated by disclosure of these experiences to others, but little is known about the extent to which youth disclose their various experiences with violence. This study examined the prevalence of disclosure of violence experienced as a witness or victim in different contexts or locations to parents, friends, siblings, teachers, counselors, and relatives. Urban African American adolescents from Southeastern U.S. were interviewed at three time points (N = 81; average ages 13.3, 16.1, and 17.8). Across the three time points, 90% to 91% witnessed violence and 64% to 81% were victimized in the last year. Of these youth, 40% to 53% disclosed experiences of witnessing violence and 29% to 52% disclosed experiences of victimization. The results showed that disclosure of violence most often involved parents and friends, with fewer youth disclosing to teachers and counselors. Disclosure of violence victimization increased from early to late adolescence. Experiences of dating violence victimization were less likely to be disclosed by adolescents, especially among males. These findings support the need for more research on adolescents' disclosure of violence exposure and its links to adjustment, with implications for interventions aimed at improving coping in youth exposed to violence.

