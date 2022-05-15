Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence is a serious public health problem with far-reaching negative effects. The lack of data on disability-related violence obscures developing nations from taking the appropriate steps to mitigate it.



OBJECTIVE: This study sought to assess the prevalence and associated factors of violence as well as perceived social support and health access among people with disabilities in Southern Ethiopia.



METHODS: This cross-sectional, community-based mixed study was conducted from March 15 to May 15, 2022. Convenience sampling was used to recruit 645 participants. In-depth interviews were conducted with 12 participants. Descriptive statistics and multivariable logistic regression analyses were performed. Qualitative data were transcribed and translated verbatim and analyzed thematically.



RESULTS: The total prevalence of any form of violence within the last year was 61.2%. Being female {AOR: 3.5; 95% CI: (1.61,7.47)}, having no formal education {AOR: 4.8; 95% CI: (1.18, 19.79)}, having a visual disability{AOR: 3.5; 95% CI: (1.61,7.43)}, strong reliance on others {AOR: 5.6; 95% CI: (1.34,23.55)}, and not joining any community group {AOR: 3.9; 95% CI: (1.36,11.35)}were associated with sexual violence. Being female {AOR: 1.9; 95% CI: (1.16, 3.04)}, having no formal education {AOR: 4.9 95% CI: (1.86, 7.78)}, and a low level of perceived social support {AOR: 3.0; 95% CI: (1.74, 5.32)} was associated with emotional violence. Belonging to the lower wealth index group {AOR: 5.4; 95% CI: (1.96, 15.16)} and reliance on others {AOR: 2.9; 95% CI: (1.54, 5.30)} were associated with physical violence. During a qualitative study there is a lack of social support and receiving wrong social support frequently, leading to isolation, depression, and violence. Additionally, access to transportation and health services is not user-friendly for such persons.



CONCLUSION: A significant proportion of people with disabilities experience violence. The finding highlight there is a need for capacity building particularly, for women with disabilities.

