Citation
Gastineau KA, Bell R, Hanes A, McKay S, Sigel E, Popescu F, Sommer EC, Barkin S. J. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37802387
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To assess pre- and post-self-reported counseling outcomes for Safer: Storing Firearms Prevents Harm, an American Academy of Pediatrics universal firearm safe storage counseling training for pediatric clinicians providing health maintenance in outpatient settings. STUDY DESIGN: Safer was developed by a national multidisciplinary committee of firearm injury prevention experts with input from firearm-owning families and launched in June 2021. Pediatric clinicians completed baseline and one-month post-training surveys after signing up for the Pedialink course from February through June 2022. Primary outcomes included self-reported measures of counseling self-efficacy and frequency. Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed-rank tests compared outcome distributions at baseline and follow-up. Two adjusted, multilevel mixed-effects regression models were conducted.
Language: en
Keywords
injury prevention; continuing medical education; preventative health; safe storage counseling