Abstract

BACKGROUND: Biking is a popular childhood activity with an intrinsic risk of injury. While advocacy groups have promoted protective equipment to help mitigate these risks, trends in the national health burden of fractures associated with biking in the pediatric population have not been explored in depth.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database was queried between 2001 and 2020 to identify patients aged 18 years or below with fractures presenting to US emergency departments associated with riding bicycles. The patient narratives were analyzed to exclude patients not actively riding bicycles and to note helmet use and collisions with motor vehicles (MVs).



RESULTS: A total of 33,955 fractures were identified in the database, representing an estimated 1,007,714 fractures from 2001 to 2020, or 50,331 fractures annually. Linear regression noted a significant decrease in fractures over the period (R2=0.899; P<0.001). Most fractures occurred in patients who were male (71.8%, 95% CI: 70.4% to 73.2%), White (53.1%, 46.0% to 60.0%), and aged 10 to 12 (30.6%, 29.6% to 31.7%) or 13 to 15 years (24.8%, 23.4% to 26.2%). Fractures occurred most frequently in the forearm (25.2%, 22.8% to 27.8%), wrist (21.2%, 19.5% to 22.9%), and shoulder (10.5%, 9.7% to 11.3%). Patients who sustained fractures after being struck by a MV were >6 times more likely to be admitted to the hospital (36.0%, 28.6% to 44.2%) compared with patients not struck by a MV (5.4%, 4.3% to 6.8%). When helmet use was recorded in patients with skull fractures, most patients were not wearing helmets at the time of injury (85.7%, 74.6% to 92.5%).



CONCLUSIONS: Although the national burden of fractures associated with riding bicycles in pediatric populations has steadily decreased, it remains a significant cause of injury for children. Fractures involving MV more often require hospitalization, and an alarming number of skull fractures are noted in children not wearing helmets. These data support continued efforts to promote consistent helmet use and safer riding environments around MV in all children, but especially among 10- to 15-year-old males. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III-prognostic.

