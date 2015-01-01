SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Short NA, Brady M, Lechner M, Serrano K, McLean SA. J. Trauma. Stress 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jts.22974

PMID

37798854

Abstract

Anxiety sensitivity (AS), defined as the fear of anxious arousal, is a promising therapeutic target to reduce posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom development after trauma exposure. Computerized AS interventions have been shown to be acceptable to individuals with PTSD symptoms and effective in achieving symptom reduction; however, to our knowledge, no research has examined AS interventions initiated in the immediate aftermath of trauma. We evaluated the feasibility, acceptability, and credibility of a brief (i.e., ∼75 min of psychoeducation, ∼2 hr of ecological momentary intervention) smartphone-based AS intervention in a pilot study. Participants were 12 women who presented for emergency care after sexual assault with high levels of peritraumatic PTSD symptoms. Most women who started the intervention completed the majority of it and reported using the techniques provided.

RESULTS indicated that participants perceived the intervention as logical and believed it would help in reducing their symptoms. Qualitative feedback was mostly positive but also indicated concern regarding intervention length. Although not the purpose of the study, results indicated medium-to-large, statistically significant decreases in AS, g = 0.74, and PTSD symptoms, g = 1.20. Overall, these preliminary findings suggest that this novel smartphone-based intervention targeting AS was feasible, acceptable, and credible in this small sample of women receiving emergency care following sexual assault. Treatment outcome data must be considered in the context of natural recovery; however, these promising preliminary feasibility, acceptability, and credibility data support continuing to pilot the feasibility and potential efficacy of the intervention to reduce AS and prolonged PTSD symptoms.


Language: en
