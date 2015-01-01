|
Citation
Short NA, Brady M, Lechner M, Serrano K, McLean SA. J. Trauma. Stress 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37798854
Abstract
|
Anxiety sensitivity (AS), defined as the fear of anxious arousal, is a promising therapeutic target to reduce posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom development after trauma exposure. Computerized AS interventions have been shown to be acceptable to individuals with PTSD symptoms and effective in achieving symptom reduction; however, to our knowledge, no research has examined AS interventions initiated in the immediate aftermath of trauma. We evaluated the feasibility, acceptability, and credibility of a brief (i.e., ∼75 min of psychoeducation, ∼2 hr of ecological momentary intervention) smartphone-based AS intervention in a pilot study. Participants were 12 women who presented for emergency care after sexual assault with high levels of peritraumatic PTSD symptoms. Most women who started the intervention completed the majority of it and reported using the techniques provided.
Language: en