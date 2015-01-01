|
Zaman S, Gürü S. Med. Sci. Monit. 2023; 29: e942008.
Copyright © 2023, Medical Science International
37798870
BACKGROUND The 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes affected a large population. Ankara Mamak State Hospital, a non-epicenter hospital, was also making efforts to treat earthquake patients. This retrospective study was conducted from this non-epicenter hospital during the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake and aimed to evaluate the emergency response to 125 pediatric patients identified in the first 20 days. MATERIAL AND METHODS The cases were scanned from the hospital's electronic registry system by age and diagnosis code. We recorded the demographic data of patients under the age of 18 years, the day they arrived, the provinces they left, their diagnoses, treatments, consultations, characteristics of trauma in traumatic cases, and outcomes of all children in a non-epicenter hospital. We detected 125 pediatric cases in the first 20 days.
Language: en