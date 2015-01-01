SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kato M, Ozaki E, Matsui D, Nakano W, Nakano S, Ono S, Kito K, Koyama T. Mod. Rheumatol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Japan Rheumatism Association, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1093/mr/road096

PMID

37801366

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Evidence for an association between locomotive syndrome (LS) and depression is lacking in middle-aged women. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between LS severity and depressive symptoms in community-dwelling middle-aged women.

METHODS: This cross-sectional study included 1,520 middle-aged women (mean age 52 ± 6 years). LS severity was evaluated using the 25-question Geriatric Locomotive Function Scale (GLFS-25) questionnaire and motor function test. Depressive symptoms were assessed using the Zung self-rating depression scale (SDS). Multiple logistic regression analyses were performed to determine the association between depressive symptoms and LS severity, adjusting for potential confounding factors.

RESULTS: LS severity, as evaluated through both questionnaires and motor function tests, was significantly associated with depressive symptoms (SDS ≥ 40 points) in middle-aged women. The relationship between LS and depressive symptoms was only significant when assessed through the GLFS-25 questionnaire rather than the motor function tests. Additionally, a stepwise association was observed between pain severity, as assessed by the GLFS-25, and the prevalence of depressive symptoms.

CONCLUSIONS: LS severity is significantly associated with depressive symptoms in community-dwelling middle-aged women, suggesting the need for additional mental status assessment in participants with LS and concurrent pain.


Language: en

Keywords

community; women; depressive symptoms; locomotive syndrome; middle-aged

