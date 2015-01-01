Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Evidence for an association between locomotive syndrome (LS) and depression is lacking in middle-aged women. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between LS severity and depressive symptoms in community-dwelling middle-aged women.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included 1,520 middle-aged women (mean age 52 ± 6 years). LS severity was evaluated using the 25-question Geriatric Locomotive Function Scale (GLFS-25) questionnaire and motor function test. Depressive symptoms were assessed using the Zung self-rating depression scale (SDS). Multiple logistic regression analyses were performed to determine the association between depressive symptoms and LS severity, adjusting for potential confounding factors.



RESULTS: LS severity, as evaluated through both questionnaires and motor function tests, was significantly associated with depressive symptoms (SDS ≥ 40 points) in middle-aged women. The relationship between LS and depressive symptoms was only significant when assessed through the GLFS-25 questionnaire rather than the motor function tests. Additionally, a stepwise association was observed between pain severity, as assessed by the GLFS-25, and the prevalence of depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: LS severity is significantly associated with depressive symptoms in community-dwelling middle-aged women, suggesting the need for additional mental status assessment in participants with LS and concurrent pain.

