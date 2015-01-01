Abstract

BACKGROUND: People with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) fall frequently causing injury, social isolation, and decreased quality of life. Identifying locations and behaviors associated with high fall risk could help direct fall prevention interventions. Here we describe a smart-home system for assessing how mobility metrics relate to real-world fall risk in PwMS.



METHODS: We performed a secondary analysis of a dataset of real-world falls collected from PwMS to identify patterns associated with increased fall risk. Thirty-four individuals were tracked over eight weeks with an inertial sensor comprising a triaxial accelerometer and time-of-flight radio transmitter, which communicated with beacons positioned throughout the home. We evaluated associations between locations in the home and movement behaviors prior to a fall compared with time periods when no falls occurred using metrics including gait initiation, time-spent-moving, movement length, and an entropy-based metric that quantifies movement complexity using transitions between rooms in the home. We also explored how fall risk may be related to the percent of times that a participant paused while walking (pauses-while-walking).



RESULTS: Seventeen of the participants monitored sustained a total of 105 falls that were recorded. More falls occurred while walking (52%) than when stationary despite participants being largely sedentary, only walking 1.5±3.3% (median ± IQR) of the time that they were in their home. A total of 28% of falls occurred within one second of gait initiation. As the percentage of pauses-while-walking increased from 20 to 60%, the likelihood of a fall increased by nearly 3 times from 0.06 to 0.16%. Movement complexity, which was quantified using the entropy of room transitions, was significantly higher in the 10 min preceding falls compared with other 10-min time segments not preceding falls (1.15 ± 0.47 vs. 0.96 ± 0.24, P = 0.02). Path length was significantly longer (151.3 ± 156.1 m vs. 95.0 ± 157.2 m, P = 0.003) in the ten minutes preceding a fall compared with non-fall periods. Fall risk also varied among rooms but not consistently across participants.



CONCLUSIONS: Movement metrics derived from wearable sensors and smart-home tracking systems are associated with fall risk in PwMS. More pauses-while-walking, and more complex, longer movement trajectories are associated with increased fall risk. FUNDING: Department of Veterans Affairs (RX001831-01A1). National Science Foundation (#2030859).

