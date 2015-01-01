Abstract

Section snippets



Training of neurosurgery residents



In our institution, residents are firstly exposed to burr-hole evacuation of chronic subdural hematoma, and then craniotomy for surgical treatment of epidural hematoma or acute subdural hematoma (Fig. 1a), in order to becomes autonomous for DC during the third year of training.



At the beginning, it may be easier for trainees to learn to cut a bone flap with an acute hematoma lying underneath, avoiding unexpected parenchymal lesion from the craniotome. Besides, senior surgeons may not be...



Training of military non-neurosurgeons deployed overseas



The current French policy is to deploy a "head, face and neck surgeon" within a small team constituted of an intensivist and a " general surgeon " (thoracic, visceral, or urologic surgeon) to support special operations forces. In order to do so, "head, face and neck surgeons", including neurosurgeons, otolaryngologist surgeons, maxillofacial surgeons and ophthalmologists, receive a specific joint training to be able to perform the most common damage control procedures for a head and neck...



Training of submariner physicians and physicians deployed in the French Southern and Antarctic Lands



We regularly welcome military physicians preparing their upcoming mission in a French submarine, or civilian physicians who are sent to the French Southern and Antarctic Lands to provide the medical support to the scientific team working there.



Submariner physicians are French forces physicians who attend a complementary anesthesiology training of 6 months, and also a fast-track surgical training of 6 months. During this time, they are encouraged to manifest themselves in order to perform the...



Conclusion



As one of the three level 1 trauma centers located on the French Riviera, our institution has the sufficient volume of TBI surgical cases in order to teach manual and high-speed drill craniotomy and DC on a weekly basis. The neurosurgery department of Sainte-Anne Military Teaching Hospital thus provides clinical as well as surgical training for non-neurosurgeons and physicians deployed in particularly hostile environments. Given the current neurosurgical workforce and the importance of...

Language: en