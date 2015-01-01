CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Abdul Majeed I, Jivani KK, Mughal FB, Karim K, Mistri N, Shamsher Ali S, Kabir A, Carroll K. Nurs. Sci. Q. 2023; 36(4): 343-347.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37800712
|
Abstract
|
The practice column focuses on incorporating a nursing theoretical framework into nursing care in a clinical scenario involving intimate partner violence. Accordingly, as exemplified by utilizing Virginia Henderson's theory, there is guidance to define, focus, and evaluate nursing care in these multifaceted clinical cases.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; nursing theory; Virginia Henderson