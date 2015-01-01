SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abdul Majeed I, Jivani KK, Mughal FB, Karim K, Mistri N, Shamsher Ali S, Kabir A, Carroll K. Nurs. Sci. Q. 2023; 36(4): 343-347.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/08943184231187846

37800712

The practice column focuses on incorporating a nursing theoretical framework into nursing care in a clinical scenario involving intimate partner violence. Accordingly, as exemplified by utilizing Virginia Henderson's theory, there is guidance to define, focus, and evaluate nursing care in these multifaceted clinical cases.


intimate partner violence; nursing theory; Virginia Henderson

