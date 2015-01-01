SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Carroll K. Nurs. Sci. Q. 2023; 36(4): 341-342.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/08943184231187850

37800722

In the article that follows the authors present information focused on nursing care delivery involving intimate partner violence and how to structure, evaluate, and improve nursing care. The authors chose the structure of Virginia Henderson's nature of nursing to evaluate nursing care and review the paradoxes and patterns lived in a journey of improving nursing care. This brings to light the importance of paradoxes and patterns of nursing care and the importance of utilizing a nursing theory-based approach.


intimate partner violence; nursing theory paradoxes; patterns

