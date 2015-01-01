Abstract

This paper explores the intricate relationship between teen dating violence (TDV) and mental health disorders among adolescents, a demographic particularly susceptible to such issues due to their critical developmental stage. The study underscores how mental health disorders can serve as both risk factors and consequences of TDV, with depression, suicidality, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use, and eating disorders being prominently associated with TDV. The profound and long-lasting repercussions of these mental health issues necessitate a comprehensive strategy to address TDV and its associated mental health implications. This paper advocates for a multi-pronged approach that includes the implementation of prevention programs to educate teenagers about healthy relationships, regular screening for TDV among adolescents for early detection, and the establishment of robust referral systems to ensure victims receive necessary support and treatment. By integrating these strategies, we aim to foster healthier relationships among teenagers, mitigate the incidence of TDV, and safeguard the mental well-being of our adolescents.

